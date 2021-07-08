

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech-giant Google Inc (GOOGL) took down nine popular apps from its online application store, Play Store after the apps were alleged of stealing Facebook credentials of users. The developers of these apps are banned from the platform and will not be allowed to market any of their existing or future apps on the platform.



According to reports, the apps used to trick users to log in through Facebook to use an ad-free version of the software. Once agreed to use their credentials, the users would be navigated to their Facebook log-in page and the malware inside the app would collect the details. This will not only end in data privacy risk but also can lead to potential hacking and other frauds.



A team from Dr. Web worked as the whistleblowers against the malware and said that the malware was marked ' harmless' as it was downloaded by 5.8 million people.



Among the apps, popular exercise, photo editing, horoscope, online clutter remover, and privacy apps were found to be guilty of the crime. The users of apps like Processing Photo, App Lock Keep, Rubbish Cleaner, Horoscope Daily, Horoscope Pi, App Lock Manager, Lockit Master, Inwell Fitness, and PIP Photo have been asked to remove the apps from their phones.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

