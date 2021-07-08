

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,979.7 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 85.3 percent on year.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,820.4 billion following the 1,321.8 billion yen surplus in April.



Exports jumped 46.5 percent on year to 6,183.2 billion yen, while imports spiked an annual 6,181.2 billion yen for a trade surplus of 2.0 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 2.0 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 2,703.8 billion yen.



