

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albertsons Companies (ACI) said it has removed additional items containing chicken from its shelves after its supplier Tyson Foods Inc. recalled those products due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.



Tyson Foods supplied chicken used by Albertsons Companies to produce Shredded Chicken, Pizza BBQ Chicken 14 IN LG Hot, Chicken Pesto Focaccia Pizza Slice Hot CAL 410, Chicken Pesto Whole Focaccia Pizza And Chicken Pesto Focaccia Pizza Slice.



Those products were available for purchase in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. from the Safeway and Acme banners. The affected product has sell-thru dates July 6, 2021 and July 10, 2021.



To date, there have not been any reports of Listeria-related illness associated with any of the products, Albertsons said.



Earlier this month, Albertsons removed certain Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken that was also supplied by Tyson Foods.



Albertsons said Wednesday that the affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and in Puerto Rico.



The affected Tyson products are being recalled as a precaution, due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



