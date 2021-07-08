

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dallas, Texas-based One Twenty Clothing Co. US LLC is recalling about 140 units of 'Sovereign Athletic' Children's Robes citing violation of federal flammability standard and burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Sovereign Athletic-branded children's robes in navy. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt.



They are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4 through 16. The affected products has the fabric product unit number FPUW19-FP17, the garment product unit number GPUW19-GP15, and the production date Jul-19.



The robes were manufactured in China by Shanghai Unitex Apparel. They were sold at Children's boutique stores across the United States and online at www.Candypinkgirls.com from December 2019 through May 2021 for about $50.



According to the agency, the children's robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



However, the company has not reported any incidents or injuries related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to contact One Twenty Clothing for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.



In similar incidents in late June, a variety of children's nightgowns and robes sold exclusively on Amazon.com were recalled due to violation of federal flammability standard and burn risks. These were manufactured by China-based Auranso Official, Booph, and SIORO.



