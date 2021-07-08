

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half Group sales climbed 29 percent to 790 million euros from previous year's 610.8 million euros.



External sales, including VAT and changes in inventories, increased 29 percent to 919 million euros from 712.7 million euros a year ago.



The company reported preliminary results, expecting profit before taxes or EBT to be around 150 percent higher to around 95 million euros from previous year's 37.5 million euros.



The company said the results were accelerated by declining coronavirus incidences, the success of vaccination programs and investments in the digitisation and internationalisation of the business.



Fielmann said its recovery gained pace in the second quarter across all major markets.



Looking ahead for the full year 2021, based on the swift recovery, the company expects external sales of about 1.9 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.6 billion euros, and group sales of about 1.7 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.4 billion euros.



Pre-tax profit for the year is expected to be around 200 million euros, higher than last year's 175.5 million euros.



