

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L) issued trading update for the 18 week period to 3 July 2021, and said it has won 18 technology and accessories stores across a number of significant UK airports, including London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester, London Luton, Birmingham and East Midlands. These stores will trade under its tech and accessories business, InMotion brand, in North America.



The company noted that it continues to focus on minimising cashflows and its cash burn over the March to June period was about £2 million per month. As at the end of June 2021, WH Smith had cash of £95 million and its revolving credit facility of £250 million remains undrawn.



Further following the stronger than anticipated performance from the company's North America business, it expects a small improvement to management's expectations for the current financial year.



