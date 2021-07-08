

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Housebuilder Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half total revenues were 1.84 billion pounds, higher than last year's 1.19 billion pounds, and higher than pre-covid 2019's 1.75 billion pounds.



Housing revenues were 1.75 billion pounds, compared to 1.10 billion pounds in 2020, and 1.65 billion pounds in 2019.



The company delivered 7,406 new homes to its customers in the first half, compared to 4,900 units in 2020, and 7,584 units in 2019.



Total average selling price increased 4.9 percent over the first half of last year to about 236,200 pounds.



Forward sales were 1.82 billion pounds, compared to 1.86 billion pounds in 2020, and 1.62 billion pounds in 2019.



Persimmon plans to release its first-half results on August 18.



The company further announced the accelerated payment of the surplus capital distribution of 110p per share in respect of the year 2020, which will be paid on August 13.



Looking ahead, the company said it experiences improvements to selling price across regional markets which will continue to mitigate supply chain cost pressures.



