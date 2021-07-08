

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) said that Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund has now collected 95% of rent due for the 2020/21 academic year, excluding the impact of the 10-week rental discount offered to customers for the second semester. It represents 92% of forecast rent for the academic year as a whole.



The company said its rent collection to date remains consistent with guidance for EPRA earnings per share of 27-30 pence for fiscal year 2021.



The company anticipates a return to full occupancy and 2%-3% rental growth in 2021/22.



Across the Group's total property portfolio, 83% of rooms are now reserved for the 2021/22 academic year, overtaking the prior year but behind pre-pandemic levels in 2019/20.



At 30 June 2021, Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund's property portfolio was independently valued at 2.795 billion pounds, reflecting a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. The portfolio comprises 29,627 beds in 76 properties across 20 University towns and cities in the UK.



