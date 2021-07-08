

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building material company Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), formerly known as LafargeHolcim, Thursday said it has launched new Group identity.



The company aims to unite all its market brands behind its purpose to build progress for people and the planet.



The new Group name is now live and the ticker symbol has been changed to HOLN. Formerly, it was LHN.



All market brands including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cements, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge are retaining their respective market identities and names.



With its new identity launch, Holcim said it is reinforcing its focus on making cities greener and infrastructure smarter to improve living standards with a broad range of low carbon building materials.



Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer at Holcim said, 'Our world is changing in many ways, with population growth, urbanization and the climate challenge. We are determined to play our part to accelerate low-carbon and circular construction so that we build a net zero future and raise living standards for everyone. Our new Group identity sends a signal to the world that we are fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOLCIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de