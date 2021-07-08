

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors fretted about new outbreaks of COVID-19 and rising inflationary pressures.



New Zealand said it might consider putting the U.K. on a no-fly list as the COVID-19 cases in Britain explode due to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 97 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,054 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all fell more than 3 percent while oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell dropped more than 1 percent each.



Food delivery group Deliveroo rallied 4.5 percent after raising its forecasts for sales this year.



Housebuilder Persimmon lost 2.9 percent despite posting a strong set of results for the first six months of the year.



Ladbrokes-owner Entain advanced 1.8 percent after providing a bullish update.



