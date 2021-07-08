

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an attempt to intensify the United States' robust vaccination campaign, especially as the Delta variant continues to grow among unvaccinated people across the country, President Joe Biden announced five areas his administration will focus on in the remainder of the summer to get more Americans vaccinated.



After he was briefed by his COVID-19 Response Team, the President said the administration will continue its effort to work with governors, local leaders, and across the public and private sector by making vaccines available in more healthcare settings and respond to hotspots.



The first focus will be a targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.



The government will lay a renewed emphasis on getting the vaccines to more primary care doctors and physicians - which was found to be a very successful tactic in reaching groups with lower vaccination rates in the past few months.



Vaccines will be supplied to pediatricians and other providers who serve younger people so that adolescents aged 12 to 18 can get vaccinated as they go for back-to-school checkups or get ready for fall sports.



As part of expanding efforts to make the vaccine accessible for workers, vaccination clinics will be set up and employees will be allowed to take off to get vaccinated.



In 42,000 local pharmacies across the country, people can walk in without an appointment and get the vaccination.



More mobile clinic units will be set up in places where people gather to help them receive vaccination. It includes special events, summer festivals, sporting events, as well as places of worship.



In addition to these initiatives, Biden said, 'to continue to vaccinate the unvaccinated, we're stepping up our preparations to respond to the outbreaks we're going to see among the unvaccinated'.



'COVID-19 Surge Response teams' will be mobilized to help states with very low vaccination rates, and states that have particular problems to prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people in communities with low vaccination rates.



Speaking about the importance of every eligible American getting vaccinated, Biden said the Delta variant is already responsible for half of all cases in many parts of the country. 'It's more easily transmissible, potentially more dangerous'.



He noted that studies have shown that since early May, virtually every COVID-19 hospitalization and death in the United States has been among the unvaccinated.



Biden said the administration is continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate people.



