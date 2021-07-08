

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer prices increased in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices grew 5.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.1 percent increase in May. The rate was expected to rise to 4.9 percent.



Food prices advanced 3.2 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices climbed 12.2 percent. Consumer durables and services increased by 3.7 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Core inflation was 3.8 percent in June, while economists had expected a rate of 3.6 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 5.3 percent annually in June and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.



