

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported Thursday that its consolidated revenues for the month of June grew 16.9% year-on-year or 21.0% month-on-month to NT$30.02 billion, the highest in seven years.



For the second quarter, consolidated revenues increased 21.7% year-on-year or 11.5% quarter-on-quarter to NT$79.78 billion.



For year-to-June period, consolidated revenues were NT$220.0 billion, up 32.2 percent year-on-year.



The company said its strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021. All of Acer's listed subsidiaries have reported separately with year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de