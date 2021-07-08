

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Hydrogen Corporation to develop an advanced alkaline water electrolysis system that helps produce green hydrogen economically.



The companies aim to develop a more efficient stack for the system, and explore potential technological applications and commercial arrangements in the future.



The newly developed stack will use Hyundai Motor and Kia's component technology related to electrodes, bipolar plates and current collectors, combined with Next Hydrogen's design technology.



Hyundai Motor and Kia will also oversee the test performance of the new stack. A pilot test is planned for next year, and the companies will also explore potential technological applications and commercial arrangements.



