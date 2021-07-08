

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Data and analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) announced Thursday that it has acquired TVTY, a leading TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company based in Paris, France. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The acquisition strengthens Nielsen's market leading position in TV attribution and Ad intelligence. TVTY brings a wide range of outcomes capabilities that improve TV campaign execution.



TVTY's solutions enable advertisers and agencies to seamlessly optimize their spend based on the outcomes most important to their business. TVTY will complement and expand Nielsen's TV Attribution and Ad Intel services.



The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen's strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement. TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics.



