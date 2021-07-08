

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD, a healthcare provider for organizations, announced Thursday that they plan to open 29 new Village Medical at Walgreens practices in Houston, Austin and El Paso this year.



The strategic partnership is on track to meet its overall goal of opening at least 600 Village Medical at Walgreens in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years, with the intent to build hundreds more thereafter.



By leveraging the physician and pharmacist under one roof, patients benefit from improved health outcomes and lowered cost of care. It also removes the barriers to accessing primary care and pharmacy by having it all in one place.



In Austin, El Paso and Houston, there are more than 825,000 patients within five miles of a new or planned Village Medical at Walgreens who are over 65 years old, which further underscores the need for quality, accessible healthcare



Additionally, the companies have expanded their coordinated care model to allow Village Medical patients to access the same type of pharmacy services from select Walgreens sites that do not have a collocated Village Medical.



Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options, offering cost-effective and comprehensive primary care and coordinated pharmacy services to meet the full continuum of healthcare needs.



The expansion is part of the $1 billion accelerated investment effort announced in January 2021 to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients, with Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacy services through an integrated care delivery model.



