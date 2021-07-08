

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) said that it plans to invest more than 30 billion euros through 2025 in electrification and software development, including equity investments made in joint ventures to fund their activities.



Stellantis plans to achieve increased profitability in the coming years. This will be supported by the execution of the synergy opportunities arising from the formation of Stellantis, with a forecast of annual cash synergies of more than 5 billion euros at steady state.



Stellantis targets to achieve sustainable, double-digit adjusted operating income margins in the mid-term (~2026).



Stellantis also targets more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the United States to be low-emission vehicles by 2030.



The commercial vehicle electrification rollout will extend to all products and all regions over the next three years, including the delivery of hydrogen fuel cell medium vans by the end of 2021.



Stellantis noted that it has signed memorandums of understanding with two lithium geothermal brine process partners in North America and Europe to ensure a sustainable supply of lithium, identified as the most critical battery raw material with regard to availability, as well as have the ability to integrate lithium into the supply chain once available.



