

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are declining on Thursday morning trade in search of new support. The shares had reached a 52-week high on June 21 and then started to recede. There were no corporate announcements from the company today.



Wednesday, the global, asset-light container liner shipping company has announced a strategic agreement with Seaspan Corp, a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (ATCO) for the long-term charter, worth more than $1.5 billion, of ten 7000 TEU liquified natural gas dual fuel container vessels.



Currently, shares are at $38.01, down 7.09 percent from the previous close of $40.91. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.34-$49.90 on average volume of 1,656,271.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de