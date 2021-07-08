

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) on Thursday launched its first electric motorcycle under LiveWire brand, LiveWire One, as the iconic motorcycle company re-attempts to make a mark in the electric motorcycle segment.



The LiveWire One is an updated version of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire that was introduced in 2019. LiveWire ONE is priced at $21,999 and available to order at LiveWire.com, in addition to select LiveWire dealers. The price could go below $20,000 for most customers after federal tax credit for electric motorcycles.



The city range of the LiveWire One is listed as 146 miles, which is the exact same range as the original LiveWire. The bike also sports DC fast charging that can recharge from 0-100% in 60 minutes or 0-80% in 45 minutes.



CEO Jochen Zeitz said, 'As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand.'



International sales will begin in 2022 and the LiveWire brand will be expanded with additional models in the coming years.



