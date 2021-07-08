

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is suing elevator manufacturing company thyssenkrupp Access Corp., a subsidiary of German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp (TYEKF.PK), over hazards in its residential elevator design and installation materials.



Thyssenkrupp Access' residential elevators have resulted in one child dying, one child being permanently disabled, and a third child being hospitalized after becoming entrapped.



CPSC's complaint alleges that thyssenkrupp's certain residential elevators were installed with a hazardous gap between the exterior hoistway door and the interior elevator car door or gate. The models include Chaparral, Destiny, LEV, LEV II, LEV II Builder, Rise, Volant, Windsor, Independence, and Flexi-Lift models.



Meanwhile, thyssenkrupp has refused to conduct a voluntary recall of the hazardous residential elevators.



'These injuries and deaths are ghastly,' said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. 'The gaps in residential elevators are truly a hidden hazard for homeowners, and for anyone who is visiting or renting a home with an elevator.'



The Commission seeks thyssenkrupp to notify the public of the defect and offer consumers a remedy that includes a free inspection and installation of safety devices, such as space guards, at no cost to consumers.



CPSC urges consumers to disable or block children's access to the thyssenkrupp residential elevators to prevent a potential deadly incident.



