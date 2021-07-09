

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is on Friday scheduled to release June figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is called flat on month after slipping 0.2 percent in May; it's expected to rise 1.3 percent on year - steady from the previous reading. Producer prices are seen higher by an annual 8.8 percent, slowing from 9.0 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will release May trade data; in April, imports skyrocketed 140.9 percent on year and exports surged an annual 72.1 percent for a trade deficit of $2.734 billion.



