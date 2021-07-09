

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Friday that its cobas diagnostic tests to detect tuberculosis are included as part of the updated World Health Organization or WHO policy guidelines.



The WHO Policy Guidelines on nucleic acid amplification tests or NAATs to detect tuberculosis or TB and drug-resistant TB now include Roche's cobas MTB and cobas MTB-RIF/INH tests for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems.



Tuberculosis is a disease of poverty, and economic distress with 1.4 million deaths annually and the growing challenge of drug resistance is adding to the global health crisis



The company noted that the WHO guidelines support the expansion of tuberculosis diagnostics in resource-limited countries, helping patients to receive timely diagnosis.



The new guidance expands the number of rapid molecular tests available to national TB programmes in high-burden countries. This enables multi-partner diagnostic approaches that can benefit patients and communities.



Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said, 'Roche plays a significant role in the fight against TB through our Global Access Program, which focuses on sustainable solutions that can help diagnose infections and save lives.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de