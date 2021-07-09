

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc. (VCT.L), a supplier of high performance polymer solutions, reported Friday that its third-quarter Group revenue climbed 37 percent to 80.7 million pounds from last year's 58.8 million pounds.



Third-quarter Group sales volume was 1,202 tonnes, 49 percent ahead of the prior year's 805 tonnes. Overall, the company said it is seeing continued momentum in most end markets and delivered a strong quarter.



On a year-to-date basis, Group sales volume of 3,289 tonnes grew 18 percent, and Group revenue of 231.6 million pounds increased 10 percent.



Looking ahead, Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said, '..we are continuing to see a solid recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on our business. Reflecting the volume strength on a year to date basis, we now see the potential for some upside to current full year expectations, with our internal assumptions being closer to the upper end of market expectations.'



Victrex will report its Preliminary Results for 2021 on December 6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VICTREX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de