

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Friday as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid the spread of Covid-19 variants.



The benchmark CAC 40 index jumped 100 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,497 after tumbling 2 percent the previous day.



Cyclicals were back in favor, with automaker Renault climbing 3 percent.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up around 2 percent.



Geoscience technology company CGG jumped 3 percent. The company said its planned asset monetization and sale of businesses held for sale are progressing well and are on track to close in early fourth quarter.



Plane maker Airbus surged 4 percent after it reported a 52 percent jump in jet deliveries in the first half of 2021.



Luxury goods makers were on the rise, with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton up 2.9 percent and Hermès International adding 2 percent.



