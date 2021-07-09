

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Friday that its revenue for the month of June increased 32.3 percent on a year over year basis to NT$2,360.3 million or $84.6 million. On a sequential basis, revenue edged up 0.9 percent from May 2021.



Revenue for the second quarter climbed 28.6 percent from last year to NT$6,982.3 million or $250.2 million



Sequentially, revenue grew 8 percent from the first quarter of 2021.



The company noted its high revenue level were driven by strong demand with a high UT level of test lines, and its memory assembly capacity is remaining fully utilized.



