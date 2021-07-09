

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group expects operating profit of about 11 billion euros, and automotive net cash flow of about 10 billion euros for the first half 2021.



The company noted that deliveries to customers continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit. The bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact the company in the second-half of year.



The company will publish its financial results for the first half 2021 on July 29, 2021.



