

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) said that its executive vice president and chief financial officer Scott Crocco plans to retire on September 30, 2021 following a 31-year career with the company.



The company noted that Melissa Schaeffer will succeed him as Senior Vice President and chief financial officer on August 10, 2021. Schaeffer will report to Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi.



Schaeffer joined Air Products in June 2016 as vice president, chief audit executive, responsible for leading the Company's Audit team. In 2020, she was appointed vice president, Finance-GEMTE, Americas, Middle East, and India.



Before joining to Air Products, Schaeffer held the position of global director, Internal Audit, at Trinseo. She was also employed for 10 years at Ernst & Young, and prior to that, was employed by Siemens, where she participated in a finance leadership development program.



