

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oreo announced the launch of two new limited-edition flavours of the sandwich cookie this summer. Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut flavored Oreo cookies were launched by the company in a live Twitter press conference at noon on Thursday.



The new savory, sweet, rich and irresistible flavors will reportedly hit the store shelves over the next two months.



The Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookie is made of a chocolate Oreo cookie that is stuffed with two layers of caramel and brownie-flavored filling, with a light dusting of salt on the top. This cookie is expected to hit the store shelves later in July.



The Oreo new Apple Cider Donut cookie is made up of Golden Oreo cookie with an apple cider-flavored filling. This cookie is expected to hit the store shelves in August.



The cookie brand has been releasing several limited-edition cookies in recent years, with the latest being the Strawberry Frosted Donut cookie, with a double layer of strawberry and doughnut-flavored filling, in March.



The company had also launched in January a limited-edition flavor that had three layers of brownie, cookie dough and original Oreo filling, called Brookie-O. Other recent launches include gluten-free Oreos, Lady Gaga Oreos, Rainbow Oreos and Gingerbread Oreos.



The other prominent flavors of Oreo include Key Lime Pie, Hot Cocoa, Mint Chocolate Chip, PB&J, Peeps, Caramel Apple, Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, Lemon and Carrot Cake.



The cookies are made in the U.S. by the Nabisco division of Mondelez International since 2018. The make many varieties of Oreo cookies, and limited-edition runs have become popular in the 21st century.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

