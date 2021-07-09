

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seffner, Florida-based Canyon Furniture is recalling Creekside Children's Chests of Drawers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go citing tip-over and entrapment risks for children.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that the recall involves about 1,200 units of Creekside Kids Five-Drawer Chests. They were sold in charcoal and chestnut colors.



The Creekside Chests measure about 43.5 inches tall, 31.5 inches wide and18 inches deep. The recalled chests were manufactured in Mexico between April 2020 and March 2021.



It holds 'Canyon Furniture Co,' and SKU number 34595035 for charcoal or 34495045 for chestnut.



The affected products were sold at Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from April 2020 through March 2021 for about $430.



According to the agency, the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. This could result in tip-over and entrapment hazards, causing death or serious injuries to children.



The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.



However, the company did not receive any reports of injuries related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to contact Rooms To Go for a free repair, replacement, or a full refund.



