

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) plans to acquire a security software maker, RiskIQ, for more than $500 million in cash, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Software giant will announce the deal as soon as the next few days, the report said.



San Francisco-based RiskIQ makes cloud software for detecting security threats, helping clients understand where and how they can be attacked on complex webs of corporate networks and devices.



Earlier this month, Microsoft agreed to buy AT&T's Network Cloud technology. The Network Cloud platform has been running AT&T's 5G core at scale since the company launched 5G in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de