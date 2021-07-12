

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May.



The consumer price index for May is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained slightly larger than normal, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 13.7 percent in June, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.



Prices for transport rose 4.0 percent and those of education increased by 3.5 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, remained unchanged at 1.3 percent in June.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 1.9 percent in June, same as in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

