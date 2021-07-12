

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) announced Monday that Floriana Scarlato has decided to leave the company with immediate effect to pursue a new challenge outside the bank.



She will step down from her role as Head of Compliance Swiss Universal Bank or SUB, as a member of the Management Committee of the SUB and from the Executive Board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.



Scarlato's successor will be announced in due course.



Scarlato joined Credit Suisse in 2005 and held a number of important leadership roles during her tenure. Between 2013 and 2015, Scarlato served as Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management Business Risk Management.



Further, Scarlato served as a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Italy S.p.A, and she was a member of the Supervisory Board of Credit Suisse Deutschland AG.



In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares were trading at 9.04 Swiss francs, down 1.63 percent.



