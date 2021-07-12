

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Monday as investors fretted about the spread of Delta variant across most regions of the world and slow pace of vaccinations.



The prospect of an extended lockdown in Sydney loomed as Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in Covid-19 cases.



In South Korea, the government has put its capital Seoul under the toughest anti-COVID curbs so for.



The foreign ministry extended a travel ban on six countries in the Middle East and other regions, and some parts of the Philippines, for another six months, citing prolonged security risks.



There were over 2.6 million new cases last week, with Europe experiencing a sharp increase of 30 percent, the WHO said in its latest epidemiological update.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 15,682 after rallying 1.7 percent on Friday.



Cyclicals were losing ground, with Commerzbank declining more than 1 percent while automakers BMW and Daimler were down around half a percent.



German wholesale prices grew 10.7 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 9.7 percent increase, data from Destatis revealed earlier in the day.



The annual growth was the biggest since October 1981, when prices were up 11 percent amid oil crisis.



On a monthly basis, wholesale price growth eased to 1.5 percent in June from 1.7 percent in May.



