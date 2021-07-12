

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday after leaders of the G20 nations admitted that COVID-19 variants could threaten the economic recovery from the pandemic.



In their final statement issued late Saturday, the finance ministers of the world's 20 largest economies warned that the global economic recovery is at risk from the rise of new coronavirus variants and poor access to vaccines in developing countries.



Investors also awaited cues from the U.S. earnings season, the release of inflation data in several countries, and testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,508 after climbing 2.1 percent on Friday.



IT consulting group Atos plunged as much as 17 percent after it booked lower-than-expected profitability in the first half and cut financial targets for the year.



