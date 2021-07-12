

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced Monday that it had signed an advance purchase agreement or APA with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 380 million doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, for distribution through the COVAX Facility.



Under the deal, SINOVAC will supply 50 million doses of CoronaVac by the end of September of 2021. In addition, Gavi has the option to purchase an additional 150 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 180 million more doses in the first half of 2022.



In total, up to 380 million doses of CoronaVac will be available to both self-financing participants of the Facility as well as those supported by the Gavi COVAX AMC.



The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization or SAGE had systematically reviewed and evaluated evidence of vaccine safety and effect of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine, recommending its two doses for adults aged 18 and above.



Following the review by SAGE, the WHO announced its intention to authorize Sinovac's CoronaVac for Emergency Use on June 1.



COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO. It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries.



