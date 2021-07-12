

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Templeton said that it has appointed Ben Meng as Executive Vice President and Chairman of Asia Pacific, effective July 15, 2021. He will report to President and CEO Jenny Johnson and serve on the firm's Executive Committee.



Previously, Meng served as Chief Investment Officer for the California Public Employees Retirement System. He also served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), which manages over $3 trillion, including investments in real estate, infrastructure, private equity and private credit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

