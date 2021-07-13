

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) said that it has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022, following which he will serve as Executive Chairman.



The company has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Herbert. Additionally, Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de