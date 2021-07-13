

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports grew more-than-expected in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.



Exports advanced 32.2 percent year-on-year in June, bigger than the economists' forecast of 23.1 percent. Shipments were up 27.9 percent in May.



Likewise, imports climbed 36.7 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the expected rate of 30 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to $51.5 billion in June from $45.5 billion in the previous month. The expected level was $44.2 billion.



