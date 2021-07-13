

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that it expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021.



The company said in April that it continued to expect comparable operating margin of 7 percent to 10 percent, and net sales, adjusted for currency fluctuations, of 20.6 billion euros to 21.8 billion euros for 2021.



The company noted Tuesday that it plans to provide full details on its second quarter financial performance and revised full year 2021 guidance on 29 July 2021.



'...We continue to expect some headwinds in the second half as we have previously highlighted but our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year,' said Pekka Lundmark, Nokia President and CEO.



