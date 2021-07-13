

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport or FRA served about 1.78 million passengers in June 2021, an increase of about 200 percent from June 2020. However, the traffic figure was based on a low benchmark value recorded in June 2020, when traffic was down amid surging Covid-19 infection rates.



In June 2021, the decline in Covid-19 incidence rates and the further lifting of travel restrictions continued to positively impact traffic demand, Fraport said in a statement.



For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Frankfurt Airport again welcomed more than 80,000 passengers in a single day, recorded on two separate days in June 2021.



When compared with pre-pandemic June 2019, FRA reported passenger decline of 73.0 percent in June 2021.



In June 2021, cargo throughput, which comprised airfreight and airmail, jumped by 30.6 percent year-on-year to 190,131 metric tons. Compared to June 2019, cargo was up 9.0 percent.



Aircraft movements climbed by more than 114 percent year-on-year to 20,010 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 78.9 percent to about 1.36 million metric tons in June 2021.



Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport welcomed 27,953 passengers in June 2021. At the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre total traffic climbed to 608,088 passengers. In Peru's capital, Lima Airport welcomed 806,617 passengers in June 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRAPORT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de