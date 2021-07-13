

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged lower on Tuesday, as concerns persisted around the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and investors turned their focus to U.S. inflation data for June, due later in the day, for additional cues about the likely timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.



The downside remained capped after data showed China's exports grew more-than-expected in June despite the closure of major ports in southern China due to Covid-19 cases among port workers.



The benchmark CAC 40 index slipped 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,552 after ending half a percent higher the previous day.



LVMH shares edged up slightly. Moët Hennessy, the Luxury Wines and Spirits Division of the luxury goods company, announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with Italian spirits company Campari Group to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico.



