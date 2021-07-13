

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $31.40 billion from $33.82 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.95 Bln. vs. $4.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.78 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.20 -Revenue (Q2): $31.40 Bln vs. $33.82 Bln last year.



