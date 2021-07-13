

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $349.45 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $241.95 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $349.45 Mln. vs. $241.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.40 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de