

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major AT&T has upgraded its Unlimited Elite plan to offer customers unlimited full speed data, which will not slow down based on the usage.



Separately, AT&T announced the launch of new International Day Pass that gives unlimited calls, texts, and high-speed data for 24 hours for $10 per day and $5 for each additional line.



Starting this week, the Unlimited Elite plan will be provided with more mobile hotspot data allowance, and the video resolution will be upgraded to 4K Ultra High Definition. The fast, reliable and secure AT&T 5G already comes included in the Elite plan and it's available nationwide.



The wireless Unlimited Elite plan now includes AT&T ActiveArmor advanced security, and 40GB of hotspot data, that's 10GBs more at no additional cost. HBO Max already comes included in the plan, but now can catch the latest shows and movies in crystal clear 4K UHD resolution.



All these are being added automatically to the existing plan at no cost to the customers. The Unlimited Elite plan, AT&T's most expensive plan, costs $85 per month for a single line.



The company said it will start rolling out the Unlimited Elite enhancements this week and Elite customers everywhere will soon receive a text notifying them when the benefit has been added.



Regarding the AT&T ActiveArmor security built-in, the company noted that the Elite customers' phones will be automatically protected with 24/7 network security features including automatic fraud call blocking and suspected spam risk alerts.



They can also download the free AT&T Mobile Security app to enable ActiveArmor advanced security features like identity monitoring, safe browsing and more.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

