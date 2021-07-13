

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2021.



The aircraft maker has delivered 79 commercial airplanes in the second quarter, compared to 20 commercial airplane delivered in the year-ago quarter. It delivered 50 737s, one 747, eight 767s, eight 777s and 12 787s.



For the year-to-date 2021, the company delivered a total of 156 commercial airplanes.



Provides 787 program update, the company said the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month and will gradually return to that rate. Boeing now expects to deliver fewer than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year.



Boeing is reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks to support the inspection and rework required on undelivered 787s.



