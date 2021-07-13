

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co.'s Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has teamed with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to bring together macaroni & cheese and ice cream in a limited edition offer.



The new Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream will be available at Van Leeuwen scoop shops and online starting July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, at $12 for a pint, while supplies last.



The new cool, creamy scoop of ice cream is made with only a few high quality ingredients. It comes with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.



The limited-edition flavor will be available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country (NYC, LA & Houston). For New Yorkers, the ice cream will be available for free while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11am-6pm.



Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said, 'We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.'



