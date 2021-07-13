

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) trimmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full year 2022.



The company said it is revising its fiscal 2022 guidance to reflect increased inflation since the fiscal third quarter, which will be particularly felt in the first half of fiscal 2022, as remediation measures, including pricing, lag the timing of realized cost inflation.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $2.50 per share and organic net sales growth of nearly flat.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.73 per share on organic net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.63 per share on a revenue decline of 2.7 percent to $10.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company's Board of Directors also authorized a 14% increase to the Company's annualized dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10 per share. The Company's new quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of Conagra common stock will be paid on September 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2021.



