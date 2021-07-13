

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and healthcare improvement company Premier Inc. (PINC) announced Tuesday a new commercial relationship dedicated to expanding the domestic production of nitrile exam gloves. This new collaboration is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically made nitrile exam gloves in the first year alone.



The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed and are not expected to materially impact either Honeywell or Premier.



Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of exam gloves has been constrained as global demand skyrocketed, exceeding production capacity by nearly 40 percent.



Global raw material scarcity, port closures and delays, and increased glove usage as a result of increased hospitalization rates and vaccination efforts have exacerbated ongoing shortages.



The collaboration between Premier and Honeywell is expected to expand access to domestically manufactured exam gloves for U.S. hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers.



