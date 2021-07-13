

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca plc (AZN) and the University of Oxford, along with outside scientists, are conducting early-stage research to potentially reduce or eliminate the risk of rare but serious blood clots associated with their Covid-19 vaccines, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the process.



They are exploring was to modify the Covid-19 Vaccines in response to rare blood clots. Independent scientists in Europe, the U.S. and Canada are in the process and have fast-developing clues into how the clots form.



This is boosting hopes of identifying the cause and possibly re-engineering AstraZeneca's shot by next year. However, it is too early to know whether either shot can be modified, or whether doing so would make commercial sense, these people say.



J&J and AstraZeneca are already working with medical experts, regulators and global health authorities to understand the extremely rare blood-clotting events.



