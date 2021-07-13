

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) expects group sales for the first-half of 2021 to be around 496 million euros, an increase of around 9% from the same period of the previous year.



Preliminary EBITDA pre (EBITDA before non-recurring items and one-time effects) increased to around 72 million euros in the first six months of 2021 from 42.0 million euros last year.



SGL Carbon raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021.



The company now expects to exceed the upper end of the stated range of its Group EBITDA pre1 guidance for fiscal year 2021 of 100 million euros to 120 million euros and raised the EBITDA pre guidance for 2021 to 130 million euros - 140 million euros.



The company increased its annual sales forecast to about 1.0 billion euros from the prior outlook of 920 million euros - 970 million euros.



The company expects a slightly positive consolidated net result for 2021. Previously, the company had expected a consolidated net result to be between break even and negative 20 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SGL CARBON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de